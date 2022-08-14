Search icon
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to return as Jagdishwar Mishra in legal drama, film to go on floors in early 2023?

Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi in the 2017 sequel The State vs Jolly LLB 2, and will be back in Jolly LLB 3 as per reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2/File photo

Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films continues to increase as now the Khiladi Kumar will reportedly be back in the next installment of the Jolly LLB series. Akshay replaced Arshad Warsi in the sequel The State vs. Jolly LLB 2 released in 2017 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also directed the first film of the series in 2013.

Subhash Kapoor will be back as the director for Jolly LLB 3 as per the reports. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project."

The source added, "The writing is more or less locked and the team will soon move onto locking the other cast members followed by a prolonged recce. The idea is to take the film on floors by early 2023 and get it ready for a late 2023 release. The idea cracked by Subhash Kapoor for the third installment has got everyone excited."

READ | Raksha Bandhan: Director Aanand L Rai breaks silence on Akshay Kumar's film being called 'regressive'

While Jolly LLB, in which Arshad's titular character Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly fought the case against Boman Irani's Tejinder Rajpal, was inspired by the real-life hit and run case of Sanjeev Nanda, Jolly LLB 2 was based on Muslims' fake encounters and showed Akshay's Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly fighting the case against his rival Pramod Mathur played by Annu Kapoor.

The only common factor in both the previous movies was the brilliant Saurabh Shukla who played the judge Sunderlal Tripathi and even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the first film, which was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

