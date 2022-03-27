John Abraham turns choreographer as Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh dance to Beast's song

John Abraham has earned the title of action star. However, while promoting his upcoming actioner Attack, he took a break from being an action hero and tried his hand in choreography. John appeared on India's Got Talent for the film promotion with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from the usual promotional activity, John indulged in some BTS fun, and he turned into a choreographer for Rakul, Jacqueline and show's judge Shilpa Shetty. Abraham made them dance on Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast's popular song Arabic Kuthu. Shilpa posted the reel on her social media saying, "Fun-tastic Four... Burning up the dance floor @rakulpreet @jacquelinef143 @thejohnabraham."

Here's the reel

Previously, John appeared on Shilpa's talk show 'Shape of You,' and he revealed many of his fitness secrets. During a 'true or false' segment, Shilpa asked John 'is it true that he didn't have kaju katli for 25 years.' John smiled at her and said 'it's false... he didn't have it for 27 years.' John added that he stay far away from sweet, avoids aerated drinks, and believes that sugar is the biggest poison in the world. The 'Madras Cafe' actor thinks that the consumption of sugar is much more dangerous than cigarette smoking. On the show, John further asserted that it is 'uncertain and boring' that from 17-18 years, he has only taken 2-3 days off. The actor clarified that he is not promoting a rigorous work attitude and believes that everyone needs a break.

Shilpa even quipped John about not believing himself as 'handsome.' The 'Dhoom' calls the term 'subjective,' and said that it is a state of mind. According to him, If a person feels good on a certain day, he/she will feel nice. Abraham continued saying that he does not believe anybody can be handsome for the world. Attack Part One will big screens on 1 April.