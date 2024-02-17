JD Majethia reacts to underperformance of Khichdi 2, says 'humari pehli galti yeh thi ki...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Actor and producer JD Majethia explained why the sequel of the comedy classic series, Khichdi, failed to live up to box office expectations.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Actor, director, and producer JD (Jamnadas) Majethia opens upon the underperformance of his last big screen outing, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. Khichdi 2 is the direct sequel to the 2010 comedy film Khichdi: The Movie, which is based on the classic comedy series of the same name. 

For the unversed, when Khichdi was released in the cinemas (October 1, 2010), it had to face a strong box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra's Anjaana Anjaani, and Rajinkanth's sci-fi actioner Robot (Hindi version of Enthiran). Despite the limited release, Khichdi earned decent and garnered good critical reviews. Khichdi 2, which was released on November 2023, had a sad fate at the box office. The movie got mixed to negative reviews, and as compared to the prequel, Khichdi 2 underperformed at the box office. As Sacnilk reported, Khichdi 2 only grossed Rs 5.25 crore worldwide. 

In our exclusive conversation with JD Majethia, the actor-producer decodes why Khichdi 2 faltered this time, "Kisi bhi film ke liye uska pehla Sunday bahut zaroori hota hai. Humari pehli galti yeh ho gayi ki jis week mein release kiya, uske pehle Sunday pe tha World Cup ka final, India vs Australia ka match. Aaj kal 2-week se zyada window hoti nahi hai. Toh aap uss din ka drop dekhenge toh it was a major drop. Poore desh ka woh haal tha. Main khudh match dekh raha tha. So, on Monday there was an improvement, but by that time, the film's pirated version went viral and it further damaged our film."  

JD continues that even his relatives saw the pirated version of the film, "Logo ko Khichdi dekhne ki betaabi itni thi, ki unke nahi samajta hai ki phone pe dekh lena, yeh galat hai. Mere relatives se I got so many messages, then I made a video message, informing them to stop piracy, but by that time, the damage was done." Despite these two factors, Khichdi 2 had a 4-week run, and JD is satisfied with the collections, "Hum log khush hai uske collections se. Kyuki Khichdi dekhne ke liye banai thi, toh logon ne dekhi hai. Sahi, galat kaisi bhi, but they watched and liked it. So, we're happy." Khichdi 2 stars the ensemble cast including, JD, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, and Vandana Pathak reprising their iconic characters. On the work front, JD will bring his production, family drama series, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

