Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

Amid onion prices rising to Rs 78 per kg, government sells at Rs 25 per kg in these locations; check details

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

US says evacuating its citizens, foreign nationals trapped inside Gaza top priority

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

Jawan started streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages from November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is celerabrating his 58th birthday on Novemer 2. It seems that the superstar has plenty of surprises for his fans on his special day. He kicked off his birthday celebrations as he greeted a sea of fans outside Mannat in the wee hours on Thursday. Next, the OTT giant Netlix started streaming the extended cut of Jawan as soon as SRK's birthday began. Lastly, it is expected that Dunki's teaser will be unveiled by King Khan today.

Netflix took to its social media handles at 12:01 AM on November 2 and dropped a hilarious video in which Shah Rukh has held the OTT giant as his hostage and asks it to 'release' Jawan as soon as possible. When the OTT platform, with a Bigg Boss voiceover, says that the film will start streaming from the weekend, King Khan threatens to bomb the Netflix servers.

The streaming giant releases Jawan as Shah Rukh begins his countdown and as soon as he finishes his countdown, a Happy Birthday SRK title card shows up on screen. This innovative and hilarious video has gone viral on social media. "Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye. We're good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix", Netflix captioned the video.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Nayantha marking her Bollywood debut as the leading lady. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance and Sanjay Dutt also makes a cameo in the film's climax. The director Atlee himself is seen for a few seconds in the Zinda Banda song.

Jawan is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 as it has earned above Rs 1100 crore at the box office worldwide. It is also the highest-grossing Shah Rukh Khan film, just above Pathaan which was also released this year. Dunki, his third release of 2023, is expected to break the box office records of both Jawan and Pathaan.

