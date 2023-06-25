Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor give sister goals in London, photo goes viral

Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor look so adorable together in the photo shared by sister Rhea Kapoor on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor give sister goals in London, photo goes viral
Credit: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

On Saturday, Rhea Kapoor dropped an adorable photo of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor giving sister goals. The Kapoor sisters look so adorable in the photos they can be seen laughing together while having food at a cafe in London.

Sharing the photo, Rhea wrote, “Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight.”In no time, the photo went viral and netizens started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Can I be a kapoor sister? Hehe.” The second one said, “Moree janhvi content pleaseee.” The third one said, “Where to sign up to be a part of this gang?” The fourth one said, “@rheakapoor please make a movie with @sonamkapoor and @janhvikapoor we wish to see these two sunshine together.”

Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have collaborated together for the very first time for their upcoming movie Bawaal. Recently, it was announced that the film will be released on Amazon Prime, however, the movie will also have a grand premiere at Eiffel Tower, in Paris.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, a source close to the development told the portal, “Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film.”

The source further added, “The makers are going all out to make Bawaal a global outing, as the idea is to reach out to a base that extends beyond the conventional Hindi Cinema watching audience. Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love.”

 

