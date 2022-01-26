Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS pics from 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', trains with Dinesh Karthik at cricket camp

The fashionista queen of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 and shared some behind-the-scenes from her upcoming sports-based drama 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'. The actress reunites with her 'Roohi' co-star Rajkummar Rao in the film backed by Dharma Productions.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is training Janhvi for the role as he was also seen in the pictures shared by the actress. From the pictures, it seems that the 'Dhadak' actress is portraying the role of a cricketer in the film and she is practicing really hard to get her shots and stance perfect.

In one of the pictures, Dinesh Karthik is seen batting and the film's director Sharan Sharma is seen behind the wickets. Janhvi Kapoor is collaborating with Sharan again after the success of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', the biopic of the Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena who flew in the combat zone during the 1999 Kargil war. Janhvi's acting chops were hugely appreciated in the Netflix film.

In November 2021, Karan Johar had announced the film on his social media handles with the note that read "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on October 7, 2022. "

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in the survival thriller 'Mili', which is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen' in 2022. She also has the black-comedy crime drama 'Good Luck Jerry' in the pipeline. On the other hand, the trailer for Rajkummar Rao's next comedy family drama 'Badhaai Do' was released this week, in which the actor has paired up opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Rao also has the Hindi remake of Telugu mystery-action thriller 'HIT: The First Case' and the Netflix comedy-drama 'Monica, O My Darling' in his pipeline.