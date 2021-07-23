Janhvi Kapoor looks like a doll in icy blue dress, fans gush over actress

Janhvi Kapoor's clothing choices have always been on point when it comes to experimenting with colours and textures while maintaining a sense of elegance.

Also, as an active social media user, the actress treats fans her pictures and random updates very frequently.

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the photographs, the ‘Dhadak' actress is seen posing in an off-shoulder feathery dress.

She wore her hair in a wavy bun and applied light make-up to complement her outfit.

Fans went gaga over her look and took to the comment section to shower her with love.

Also read Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in a sexy bodycon dress, Shanaya Kapoor reacts

One wrote ‘ Angel’, another called her ‘beautiful’. Others were all hearts for the actress.

Khush Kapoor’s comment calling her ‘amazing’.

Janhvi a few days ago had posted pictures of her in beige coloured hot body con dress.

In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her hand in her hair and the others are of the actress striking different poses.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Dostana 2’. Apart from that, the actor was also shooting for Anand L Rai‘s 'Good Luck Jerry’. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved period drama ‘Takht’ featuring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more.