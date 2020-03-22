Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor reunite via video call, form new club 'isolated are us'

Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are thick of friends for more than 15 years now. Long ago, Arjun and Varun had founded 'I hate Katrina' club and she spoke about the same on Koffee With Karan when appeared with Anushka Sharma. However, they don't have that club anymore and have created a reformed one going by Katrina's latest post. She posted a screenshot from the Facetime she had with Arjun and Varun.

The three actors indulged in video conference call amidst ongoing Janata Curfew across India. Thanks to technology, everyone is virtually connected and how! In the photo, Katrina is seen smiling cutely, whereas Varun is chatting while lazing on his bed. Arjun, on the other hand, is seen making faces like he is about to strangle someone.

Katrina captioned her post stating, "Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew"

Check it out below:

Talking about the infamous 'I Hate Katrina Club', the actor had earlier told, "For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it."

Meanwhile, the three of them have never worked with each other on the big screen. Katrina and Varun were set to be seen opposite each other in Street Dancer 3D, however, the former signed Bharat and opted out of Remo D'Souza directorial.