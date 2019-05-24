It's 25 years of 'Miss Universe' Sushmita Sen, celebrations are on in full swing with family and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen daughters

Sushmita Sen, who is often seen posting photos with her family, spent some happy moments with them last night. The Bollywood actress, along with her daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, celebrated 25 years of Sushmita being crowned Miss Universe.

The celebrations was all about crowns, Tiara and a two-tier, blue-coloured cake. Sushmita Sen, wearing a tiara herself, also put a tiara on her cake. Apart from having pearl decorations, the cake also had Sushmita's special moments like being crowned Miss Universe and her still from Farah Khan's movie Main Hoon Na, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In another photo shared by Sushmita, her family, including daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, were seen wearing a hand-made crown on their heads. They too clicked a family photo, where Alisah was clicked near the cake.

Talking about her journey, Sushmita posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN. The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!! As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines."

She also went on to thank everyone by writing, "I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines. My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view. Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today. I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!! Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”. I love you guys."

See her post here:

Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut two years after being crowned Miss Universe. She first appeared in Dastak alongside Mukul Dev and Manoj Bajpayee. The actress, till date has many films to her credit namely Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na, and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.