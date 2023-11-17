Headlines

Explore best deals on elegant and versatile photo frames on Amazon

Buy these men’s beauty products under 400 on Amazon

Unleash your feminine charm, shop best women perfumes on Amazon under 1,000

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with stylish and cosy woollen caps, get up to 72% off on Amazon

‘Raw emotions and pure joy’: BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explore best deals on elegant and versatile photo frames on Amazon

Buy these men’s beauty products under 400 on Amazon

Unleash your feminine charm, shop best women perfumes on Amazon under 1,000

7 superfoods for kidney disease

Chhath Puja 2023: 7 foods offered during the festival

Player of the match in ODI World Cup finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

This rapper grew up in slums, started singing at 12, now charges Rs 25 lakh per show, owns jewellery worth crores

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

Devika Rani is regarded as India's first female superstar. The actress left her husband - producer Himanshu Rai - and abandoned a film midway in 1936 to run off with her co-star.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what was arguably the first major scandal of Bollywood, a female superstar, the first India ever produced, created sensation when she ditched her husband and abandoned a big film to run away with her co-actor. What transpired afterwards led to the emergence of a screen legend and the decline of another career.

When India’s first female superstar ran away with her co-star

In 1936, the early days of the Hindi film industry, Bombay Talkies was regarded as India’s premier film studio. The base of Indian films had shifted from Calcutta to Bombay and producer Himanshu Rai, the studio’s boss, had been instrumental in it. His wife Devika Rai, the star of all his films, was the reigning screen queen, the number one actress of the country. But things came to a head when during the shoot of their film Jeevan Naiya, Devika and her co-star Najm-ul-Hassan began a relationship with each other and eloped, leaving the film stalled.

Angered by this betrayal as well as loss of money, Himanshu Rai turned to a sound engineer in the studio named Sashadhar Mukherjee, who had a brotherly bond with Devika. Mukherjee travelled to Devika and Hassan where the actress said she would only return if Himashu would give them a huge sum of money. Rai agreed but later on, fired his hero. He eventually replaced him with Sashadhar’s brother-in-law Kumudlal Ganguly, who worked in the studio as a lab assistant. The reluctant Kumudlal became Devika Rani’s hero and adopted the screen name – Ashok Kumar. Thus began the careers of the first superstar of Indian cinema.

What happened to Devika Rani and Najm-ul-Hassan after this fiasco

Jeevan Naiyaa became Ashok Kumar’s debut. Over the next few years, with films like Kismet, he became the industry’s number one actor. Najm-ul-Hassan, on the other hand, became unhirable. He was fired by Bombay Talkies and struggled to find work in other studios as well. An affair with the top actress of India who was married to a big-shot producer did his reputation no good. Hassan migrated to Pakistan after Partition and worked in a handful of films there, but without much success.

Devika Rani continued to work in film and still found success as a heroine. Till 1941, she remained the industry’s top name and face. It was only after Himanshu Rai’s death and when a few of her films flopped that she stepped back from acting. After 1945, she retired from acting completely. The void she left was filled by the next generation of stars like Nargis, Madhubala, and Suraiyya.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas War: Israel conducts raids inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Full list of records broken by Virat Kohli in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final clash

Meet India’s richest former clerk who founded Rs 57000 crore company, his net worth is…

Sahara Group founder dies: Subrata Roy's wife, son are not Indian citizens, know about their citizenship

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE