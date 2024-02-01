Twitter
BYJU's investors seek ouster of founders Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath

'Denial of public mandate': Congress questions delay in inviting Champai Soren to head govt in Jharkhand

US approves sale of 31 armed drones worth USD 3.99 billion to India

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

DNA TV Show: How President Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India stance' created trouble for Maldives

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

7 symptoms of low blood sugar levels

AI imagines Marvel's Avengers as IPL team captains 

Unseen childhood pictures of IAS Tina Dabi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

India's richest rapper starred in one of the most expensive Punjabi films, became alcoholic, quit industry, is now...

India's richest rapper has written raps for several hit Bollywood films and took Rs 70 lakh for one song.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:27 PM IST

Over the past few years, rappers have gained wide acceptance in the Indian music industry. Today many Bollywood songs have rap included and with this, the rappers also charge a hefty amount per film. India's richest rapper once quit the industry after becoming an alcoholic and left the fans upset. 

The rapper we are talking about has written songs for movies like Chennai Express, Singham Returns, and more and is one of the most loved in the industry. He is none other than Honey Singh

He started in 2003 as a session and recording artist and became a bhangra and hip-hop, Punjabi music producer. Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh studied music at Trinity School in the United Kingdom. The singer then moved to Delhi with his family and released his first-ever album International Villager in 2011. With his first album, he became a sensation. After this, he gave several record-breaking songs like Angrezi Beat, Lakk 28 Kudi Da, Blue Eyes, High Heels, One Bottle Down, and more. His other album Desi Kalakaar was also a massive hit and starred Sonakshi Sinha. 

Honey Singh also forayed into acting after establishing himself as a successful rapper. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Mirza - The Untold Story. In 2016, He starred in the Punjabi action film Zorawar which was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore making it the most expensive Punjabi film of that time. The film was also a commercial success. 

2016, In March 2016, he revealed that he is suffering from depression caused by bipolar disorder. He took a hiatus from the music industry. A few years later, he returned to showbiz with De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and songs in Akshay Kumar's Selfiee and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. He recently made another comeback with the same physique as in  2011 and left fans surprised. His new album Honey 3.0 has impressed fans once again. 

He has also written songs for many Bollywood films like Boss, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Race 2, Gabbar is Back and more. He reportedly took Rs 70 lakh for a song in the film Mastan which was the largest amount paid to a song artist in Bollywood. He reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 208 crore making him the richest rapper in India. 

Read Honey Singh raps to introduce his Netflix documentary on 40th birthday, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga attached as producer

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

