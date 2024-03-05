Twitter
Mintu aka Madam Minz: The woman who became dreaded criminal after getting cheated by....

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC orders Bengal govt to transfer Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 150 crore for one film; it's not Kamal Haasan, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Emraan

This actor recently surpassed Kamal Haasan to become India's highest-paid villain.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 07:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

India's highest-paid villain
There were times when heroes were given more importance and higher fees than villain, but now, heroes play an equally important role and at times even steal the limelight from the heroes. The villains have started charging an equally high fees as the heroes. In fact, the highest-paid villain has charged Rs 150 crore for one film. 

The actor we are talking about has given several blockbusters and enjoys a huge fan following. He is set to debut as the antagonist in his upcoming film for which he has reportedly charged Rs 150 crore. He is none other than Yash.

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari has roped in Yash to play the role of Ravana in his upcoming movie Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Lord Ram and south actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. According to some media reports, Yash is ready to be a part of this film to take entry in Bollywood as antagonist. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Yash is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore to play the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. This makes him the highest-paid villain in India. 

Yash has dethroned Kamal Haasan who reportedly charged Rs 25 crore to play the role of the antagonist in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Prior to this, Vijay Sethupathi reportedly charged Rs 21 crore for his villain act in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Other highly paid villains in Indian cinema include Saif Ali Khan who charged Rs 10 crore for Adipurush, Emraan Hashmi Rs 10 crore for Tiger 3. Sanjay Dutt who reportedly charged Rs 8-9 crore for KGF 2 and Fahadh Faasil who is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore for Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, apart from Ramayana, Yash also has Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF 3 in the pipeline. The founder of Hombale Films revealed that the film is set to go on floors in 2025. Not only this, Yash will also be seen in the movie Toxic which is set to release in 2025.

