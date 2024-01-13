India’s highest-paid actress, gave 6 back-to-back flops, was thrown out of movies, now owns…

India's highest-paid actress once gave 6 back-to-back flops and now lives a luxurious life.

As the Indian film industry is setting new benchmarks with movies like Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Baahubali 2:The Conclusion and more collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office, the actors and actresses have also started charging hefty amount as their fees. The highest-paid actress in India reportedly charges Rs 40 crore per film.

The actress we are talking about is a beauty queen who started her career at a young age and has now become an inspiration for many. She is an outsider who not only made her name in Bollywood but also in the West enjoys a huge fan following and lives a luxurious life. She is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

After winning the Miss World title, in 2003, Priyanka Chopra made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of that time despite mixed reviews from the audience. She then starred in a number of hit movies like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don. However, after that, the actress gave a series of flop films.

In 2007, Priyanka Chopra faced a setback in her career as she gave 6 back-to-back flops. She starred in Salam-E-Ishq alongside Salman Khan, however, the film turned out to be a box-office failure. Here next 5 films Big Brother, Love Story 2050, God Tussi Great Ho, Chamku and Drona were also box office failures. However, after this, the actress starred in Fashion which became a success. Talking about her setback and choosing Fashion, Priyanka Chopra said in an interview, "I took on a movie on my shoulders because it was a necessity, which turned out to be career-defining for me. I was terrified. We worked on that script for six months."

In another interview with Prajakta Kohli, she said people warned her that if Fashion fails her career will be over. "Heroines take the responsibility of a film when they are at the end of their career because they are not getting any work with men, everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film fails.”

Priyanka Chopra also revealed in an interview that she was thrown out of the movie at the beginning of her career and said, "I have been replaced and it has happened twice. Once, a co-actor told me, and once, I read it in the newspaper. I went and cried to my father, why me? But then he told me what I was going to do about it. I just made sure to be excellent in my next film and learn the job well. Even if the film doesn’t do well, I want to make sure that what I do is excellent,” she said that she decided not to be a “victim of her circumstances”.

However, despite all these struggles, Priyanka Chopra managed to make her mark in Indian cinema and then later stepped into Hollywood and starred in movies like Baywatch, Love Again, The White Tiger, and was also seen in the action series Citadel. According to IMDb, Priyanka Chopra charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 40 crore per film which makes her the highest-paid actress in India. She now reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 620 crore and enjoys a luxurious life with his husband Nick Jones and daughter Malti Marie in the US. She own a lavish house in LA which reportedly costs Rs 144 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the movie Heads of State helmed by Ilya Naishuller. She will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid among others. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara in the pipeline which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.