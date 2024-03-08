India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

The trend of making multi-starrer films began in Bollywood in the 70s and these films are often seen doing well at the box office. However, there have been many multi-starrer films in Bollywood that failed to work wonders at the box office and makers also suffered huge losses because of it. In 2002, a multi-starrer film with 22 stars proved to be a super flop at the box office and it ended the career of some actors forever.

'Jaani Dushman-Ek ​​Anokhi Kahani' had many superstars like Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Sunny Deol, among others. The makers of the film tried hard to make it a hit at the box office but the film failed miserably at the box office.

Many actors such as Arshad Warsi, Sonu Nigam, Aditya Pancholi, Raj Babbar, Armaan Kohli, Manisha Koirala, Sharad Kapoor, Siddharth Ray, Rajat Bedi, Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Upasana Singh, Aman Verma, and Shahbaz Khan were also a part of this film.

Armaan Kohli played the role of ‘Ichchhadhari Naag’ in the film and the film was based on him. The film was directed by Raj Kumar Kohli at a budget of Rs 18 crore and according to reports it managed to earn only Rs 11 crore at the box office.

Singer Sonu Nigam also started his acting career with this film and it was also considered to be the comeback film of Armaan Kohli. 'Jaani Dushman' turned out to be the last film of Rajkumar Kohli and he decided to quit filmmaking after the film flopped at the box office. The careers of Armaan Kohli, Sonu Nigam, Siddharth Ray, Rajat Bedi, Rambha, Kiran Rathod, Pinky Campbell, and Aftab Shivdasani also ended after the failure of this film.

'Jaani Dushman-Ek ​​Anokhi Kahani' is considered to be one of India's biggest flop films as it not only caused huge losses to the filmmaker but also hindered the career of many actors. The film could not manage to leave a mark, despite the presence of so many superstars.

