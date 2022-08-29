Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Kartik Aaryan congratulates Team India in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 style

KArtik AAryan-Hardik Pandya/Instagram-IANS

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is basking in the success of his last outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is gearing up to come up with hsi next Shehzada, on Sunday congratulated the men in blue in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' style after Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

It's been almost four months since Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 was released and to date, he is leaving no opportunity to promote the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video featuring Team India's winning moments. His song Bhool Bhulaiyaa can be heard playing in the background of the video.

READ: Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday recreate Team India's 'Kala Chashma' celebration, watch video

For the caption, he tweaked the song's lyrics and replaced the lines "dil mein tu rehi hai betabi kehti hai I keep praying all day all night long" with "I keep praying that India win All day All night long."

He also heaped praises on all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored unbeaten 33 and takes 3/25 to help his side win their opening Asia Cup clash by five wickets. "#HardikRoohBaba," Kartik, who played Rooh Baba in one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game and said it displayed superb skill and grit. He tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."

Meanwhile, Liger actress Ananya Panday dropped a video in which she along with Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee can be seen dancing to the song Kala Chashma, quite like the Indian team did after completing a successful tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI series owing to a thrilling win in the final match a few days ago.

"Jeet gaya India," she captioned the clip.

Kala Chashma, which is now becoming a party anthem of sorts for winning teams, is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, and features on-screen Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in dark shades grooving to the hit number.

If reports are to be believed, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in Dream Girl 2.