Ind vs Pak: Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan hails cricketer for 'solid knock'

Photo credit: Instagram

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli appeared to be in solid form today after he scored an incredible 60 against Pakistan. Not just his fans but Bollywood actors and his lovely wife Anushka Sharma cheered for him.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared her Tv screen’s photo and added a heart emoji to the story.

Kartik Aaryan on the other hand congratulated him for a ‘solid knock’ on Twitter.

Solid knock — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 4, 2022

Talking about Kartik on the work front, he will be seen next in Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Kriti Sanon stars as the leading lady in the actioner drama being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and slated to release in cinemas on February 10, 2023

In addition, Urvashi Rautela, who had previously attended the group match on Sunday, August 28, is once again in the stadium to see the game between the two cricketing nations at Dubai International Stadium.

As Rishabh Pant got out after scoring only 14 runs in the match, netizens started trolling the Hate Story 4 actress on Twitter. One tweet read, "Didi aapka career to kuch khass chala nhi bechare #Rishabpant ko to dhang se khelne do"

Virat Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in the history of T20I cricket. The star Indian batter accomplished this feat during his side’s high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli struck a delightful 60 runs off 44 balls. His knock was decorated with four boundaries and a six. This was his 32nd half-century in T20Is. But he was run out on the fourth ball of the final over. Compatriot Rohit Sharma has been knocked down to second number after this superb innings by Virat, as he has 31 fifty-plus scores, including four centuries.

Virat Kohli was in his best form as he smashed 60 runs in 44 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each setting a solid foundation for the Indian team. For Pakistan Shadab Khan bagged two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each.