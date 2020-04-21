If I am unable to perform, I will probably commit suicide: Naseeruddin Shah

long time, from theatre to television, cinema to digital platforms, the veteran actor has constantly kept himself relevant with the changing times. In a recent interview, Naseeruddin said that he wakes up every day with the belief that he has "something to give" to the audience.

"I think it is the suspicion that I still have function left to fulfill, I am not done yet as an actor. I still have something to give (to the audience) and I am lucky that people still want to watch me. I am lucky, and also the fact that I love my work, I love acting. There is something about performing. I can't explain the excitement, and I haven't got over it. I think I am obsessed with acting. I think when I wake up tomorrow morning if I am unable to perform, I probably will commit suicide. What is there in life without it?" the 70-year-old actor said.

He further added that he has always been supportive of debutant filmmakers. "When I interact with newcomers I have the example of people like Habib Tanvir, Girish Karnad, Om Puri, Shyam Benegal, Satyadev Dubey. When I was a youngster, they were idols for me. When one struggles, encouragement is needed, and these people always guided us. Perhaps it is because of them, even in our darkest days, we stayed hopeful and continued our struggle to become the actors we are. So when I work with new actors and film directors, I try and encourage the story that is worth telling," Naseeruddin said.