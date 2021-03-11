'I thought I was fat," says Rhea Kapoor while sharing photo in bikini, pens note on body positivity

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I thought I was fat," says Rhea Kapoor while sharing photo in bikini, pens note on body positivity

In the comments section of Rhea's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Hottest bod I've seen in a while."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 06:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fashion stylist and producer-entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Thursday shared an Instagram post about body positivity. 

Rhea shared a bikini picture of herself from her trip to the Maldives and in the caption, the producer opened up on body issues and self-doubts she faced in the past. She also added her go-to mantra and revealed how she has learnt to accept herself. In her post, Rhea confessed that she considered herself "fat", however, comedian-actress Tina Fey's wise words helped her change her outlook towards herself. 

Alongside a photo of herself clad in an olive green vintage Shivan and Narresh bikini striking a pose while enjoying the sun, sand and beach in the picturesque location of the Maldives, Rhea wrote in the caption, "28. I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” In vintage @shivanandnarresh from the boys 1st ever! (sic)."

As soon as Rhea posted the picture on Instagram, several of her celebrity friends took to the comments section to praise Rhea for her curvaceous body and the thoughtful note. 

In the comments section of Rhea's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Hottest bod I've seen in a while." Meanwhile, Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a couple of red face emojis on her post.

Take a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

For the unversed, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She co-owns an apparel brand 'Rheson' with her sister Sonam, which was launched in 2017.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE