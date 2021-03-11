'I thought I was fat," says Rhea Kapoor while sharing photo in bikini, pens note on body positivity

In the comments section of Rhea's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Hottest bod I've seen in a while."

Fashion stylist and producer-entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Thursday shared an Instagram post about body positivity.

Rhea shared a bikini picture of herself from her trip to the Maldives and in the caption, the producer opened up on body issues and self-doubts she faced in the past. She also added her go-to mantra and revealed how she has learnt to accept herself. In her post, Rhea confessed that she considered herself "fat", however, comedian-actress Tina Fey's wise words helped her change her outlook towards herself.

Alongside a photo of herself clad in an olive green vintage Shivan and Narresh bikini striking a pose while enjoying the sun, sand and beach in the picturesque location of the Maldives, Rhea wrote in the caption, "28. I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” In vintage @shivanandnarresh from the boys 1st ever! (sic)."

As soon as Rhea posted the picture on Instagram, several of her celebrity friends took to the comments section to praise Rhea for her curvaceous body and the thoughtful note.

In the comments section of Rhea's post, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Hottest bod I've seen in a while." Meanwhile, Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a couple of red face emojis on her post.

Take a look at the picture here:

For the unversed, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She co-owns an apparel brand 'Rheson' with her sister Sonam, which was launched in 2017.