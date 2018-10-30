'I think we should connect': Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas said to her when he made the first move

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to say 'I do'. Speculations about it being a December wedding on the cards for PC and Nick have been doing the rounds for quite a long time now and with Priyanka's fun-filled bridal shower that was recently held in NYC, the said reports only seem to be gathering momentum. Sometime back, it was also reported that PC will be having a royal destination wedding in Jodhpur, where the sangeet and other functions will be held at the Mehrangarh Fort while the wedding nuptials will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

While the big day isn't too far, Priyanka was asked about who made the first move during an interview. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka revealed the first text that Nick Jonas sent to her when he made the first move. "He texted me. The first time was a text and just saying, ‘I think we should connect,’ and whatever and that’s how we started talking,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about what has worked for her relationship with Nick, the Quantico actress said, "Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that."

We had recently told you that Priyanka Chopra will be seen donning Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla to design her bridal attire. We also told you that they're apparently planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the tinel town. Watch this space for more updates...