Photos
Inside Pics from Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower at Tiffany & Co's in New York City
Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than stunning at her bridal shower in New York
- DNA Web Team
- Oct 30, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra hit the Tiffany's & Co's flagship Blue Box Cafe in Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate her upcoming wedding with Nick Jonas.
Priyanka and Nick reportedly got engaged in July on her birthday after two months of dating. It must be recalled how Jonas closed down the entire Tiffany's store to buy an engagement ring for his lady love. The couple's respective families later met in August in Mumbai, India for a formal announcement and roka ceremony.
Hosting her bridal shower at Tiffany’s came as a natural decision for Priyanka as she had always wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the iconic brand.
“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany. I just knew it since I was a kid. First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany! Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.” Chopra explained during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York earlier this month.
1. And, she danced the night away
Priyanka Chopra just couldn't stop smiling at her bridal shower hosted by her best friends - Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey.
2. Priyanka Chopra let her hair down
The bride-to-be wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry (and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring!).
3. Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra
4. Goofy girls make the best brides!
5. Happy Family!
“Nick couldn’t attend because he was traveling, but both Priyanka and Nick’s moms were there. Kevin Jonas Sr. and [Nick’s older brother] Kevin Jonas also attended, and were the only guys there. Both families seemed genuinely excited. They’re in love!, ” a source told PEOPLE.
"Nick's mother gave a touching speech about Priyanka, who chatted with Nick via FaceTime at the party," E News reported.
6. A look at the decors and food
7. Priyanka Chopra basically wore a wedding gown to her bridal shower!
Priyanka wore a pretty bridal-like Marchesa gown. The figure-hugging ostrich-feathered dress was romantic, feminine, and flirty all at the same time.