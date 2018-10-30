Inside Pics from Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower at Tiffany & Co's in New York City

Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than stunning at her bridal shower in New York

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra hit the Tiffany's & Co's flagship Blue Box Cafe in Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate her upcoming wedding with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick reportedly got engaged in July on her birthday after two months of dating. It must be recalled how Jonas closed down the entire Tiffany's store to buy an engagement ring for his lady love. The couple's respective families later met in August in Mumbai, India for a formal announcement and roka ceremony.

Hosting her bridal shower at Tiffany’s came as a natural decision for Priyanka as she had always wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the iconic brand.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany. I just knew it since I was a kid. First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany! Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.” Chopra explained during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York earlier this month.