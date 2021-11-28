‘I need a partner who doesn’t try to change me’: Esha Gupta opens up on marriage

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has never been afraid of speaking the truth and often makes make headlines because of her personal life. In a recent interview, Esha, who turned 36 on Saturday, said that speculations don’t bother her.

The ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

She further talked about marriage and said that she will wait for the right time to start the next chapter of her life. She stated, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

Esha also revealed that she is a sports lover, therefore, it's her wish to do a film on sports. “It would be like a dream. I would love to be a part of a film based on PT Usha ji, the queen of tracks. From horse riding and sky diving to deep-sea diving, I would like to do anything in a film, and if I don’t know that sport, I’d just train for 12 hours every day and master it,” Gupta concluded.

Earlier, Esha had confessed that there was once a director who tried to get into her personal space during their outdoor shoots. Esha also revealed how she tackled the situation and said that she used to ask her make-up artist to sleep in the room with her.