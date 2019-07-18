'I love action films and thriller is one of my most favourite genres': Disha Patani

Touted to be one of the industry's hottest actresses, Disha Patani recently shared her favourite genre of movies. Disha Patani has earned a huge fan base online after treating them with her back to back flawless looks and commendable acting skills, time and again.

The actress, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, recently shared, “I love thriller films, I love action films and thriller is one of my most favourite genres”. With Disha spilling some beans on her movie picks, we are thrilled as well.

After gaining success with ‘Bharat’, the actress has completed shooting for ‘Malang’ as well and the fans are super excited to see her in this upcoming project as she is already being hailed for her trail of Rs 100 crore club films.

Disha Patani is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds in capturing the eyeballs with her sartorial choices every time. Always carrying herself with utmost confidence, Disha is certainly one actress who is setting the style statement quite high.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is well known to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she is famous for her brave choices of films and the actress is loved and adored by film-makers. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across.

Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang.