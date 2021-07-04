'Hungama 2': Shilpa Shetty-Meezaan Jaffrey go glam in ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ remake, tease a 'sizzling twist'

‘Hungama 2’ marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and will release on July 23, on Disney Plus- Hotstar

The original ‘Chura ke dil mera’ became a rage in its time, and even today we land up humming its tune someday or the other.

A remake of the song has been made in the movie ‘Hungama 2’. The teaser will be out on 5th July and the music video will probably release a day after.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared the news.

She captioned the post as; ‘The WAIT is over #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 is here with a sizzling twist to it!’

Teaser out on 5th July! Stay tuned

#Hungama2

For the unversed, ‘Hungama 2’ marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after 13 years and will release on July 23, on Disney Plus- Hotstar. Shilpa also shared the first poster of the film along with the announcement of the release date. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”

On the trailer launch, Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn't stop laughing. I’ve always wanted to work with this duo - Paresh and Priyadarshan, they’ve always created magic on screen and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji (Venus) back again after our Hit track record. Hungama 2 is special as it’s my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I, so glad I did this one. People will love this Family Comic - Caper"

The movie stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal, Paresh and Pranita, along with Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana.