Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan at Red Sea Film Festival 2022, grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, video goes viral

Hrithik Roshan- Jackie Chan

Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan took everyone by surprise after he fulfilled the fans' demand of dancing to his popular track Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai at the ongoing Red Sea Festival in Jeddah.

The actor was looking dapper, with his classic black suit and a bow tie. While interacting with his fans and media, Hrithik broke into an impromptu dance. He even taught the host the hook steps Ek Pal Ka Jeena, to the host. As he began the dance, those seated in the audience erupted into loud cheers.

Here's the video

Later in the festival, Hrithik got a chance to meet martial art star, Jackie Chan. The actors posed together for a photograph. The photo went viral on social media. The Rush Hour star was in smiles while posing with Krrish star.

Here's the photo

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He will next be seen in Fighter starring Deepika Padukone. In the upcoming aerial actioner, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. From talking about his flop Shamshera to his future plans about direction, Ranbir In Conversation sessions at the festival discussed several topics regarding his personal life and professional life.

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke to Deadline and revealed that his long-term career goal is to move behind the camera. "I've always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I've really not mastered the courage to write a story," he said.

"I've always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f**k up is that I'm not a writer, and I'm really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I`m working on it, and it`s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too," Ranbir added.