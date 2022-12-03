Search icon
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan look royal as they attend Red Sea Film Festival

The Red Sea Film Festival red carpet will feature desi royalty thanks to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The Red Sea Film Festival red carpet will feature desi royalty thanks to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena posted a picture of herself and Saif dressed for the festival's starry night on Instagram. 

Saif wore a crisp white attire, while Kareena donned a flowing blue gown by Monique Lhuillier and pulled her hair up in a ponytail. 

She wrote in her post, “Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it.”   

The newest famous people to attend the Red Sea Film Festival are Kareena and Saif. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi, and others were present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Kareena recently finished the filming phase of her upcoming Hansal Mehta production. Kareena will appear in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, in the future months. 

While speaking about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, in a recent interview, Kareena said that both her sons "have to understand" that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and she "working parents." Kareena told News18.com in an interview, "My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it's something I've always told Taimur." Kareena added that she's been going to work since Taimur was seven months old while adding that she makes it a point to tell him that while on some days, she needs to go out, on others, his father has to. 

"It's something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up," Kareena said. 

 

