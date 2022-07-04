Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a kiss from husband Saif Ali Khan, drops mushy photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying in London with her family and friends. An active social media user, Kareena on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her weekend on the English Channel with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena dropped several photographs on the photo-sharing app with her husband, posing on the beach.

Kareena donned a grey blazer and wore no makeup for their outing. Saif Ali Khan dressed down a grey full-sleeve T-shirt with a blue half jacket. Kareena grinned for the selfie in the first photo, keeping her face close to Saif. As he turned away from the camera, Saif appeared to yawn. In the second shot, Saif kissed his wife on the cheek. Kareena's most recent selfie showed her smiling while keeping her fingers near her brow.

Beautiful beach scenery could be seen in the backdrop of their photographs, including the ocean, blue sky, and rocks. Kareena captioned the pictures, "Beach pe (on the beach) a Jacket and a Kiss...the English Channel... " Is that summer in England?"

A fan commented on the post, saying, "Couple goals in every aspect." "Ageing like wine, very gorgeous," another fan said. "Loving inspirational," said another commenter.

Check out the post below:

Bebo is currently enjoying her London vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the children and she never fails to treat her fans with her vacay posts on her Instagram.

Before sharing her pictures with Saif, Kareena had dropped a photograph with her son Jeh, hugging him 'under a rainbow'. Check out the photo below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tashan actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.