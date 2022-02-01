When Randhir Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor her 'vegetarian' boyfriend can eat dinner with driver

We all know that the Kapoors of Bollywood take their food very seriously. Extremely passionate about food, it is often that the entire Kapoor Khandan comes together to bond over a wide spread of dishes. Their annual Christmas lunch get-together is one of the many occasions when the first family of Bollywood likes to come together and share their love for food.

But what we did not know was that Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's dad, had once told her that her ex-boyfriend could eat dinner with the driver when the veteran was apprised by his daughter that her beau was vegetarian. While it may have been a statement made on a light note, however, it sure seems like sometimes the passion that the Kapoor's have for food sometimes overpowers the purpose of a meal.

In a video shared by Tweak India's Instagram page, Twinkle Khanna and Kareena are seen talking about their diets and cooking habits when the host asks the 'Udta Punjab' star to confirm an 'apocryphal tale'.

"There's this apocryphal tale where you wanted to introduce a boyfriend to your dad. And you said, 'Daddy, this is my new boyfriend, let's go for dinner and he said, 'Beta, Dum Pukht (a restaurant popular for its non-vegetarian dishes) chalte hai.' And then you said, 'Daddy, he's vegetarian.' And he said, 'Koi baat nahi beta wo driver ke saath khana khayega (No problem, he'll eat with the driver),'" Twinkle Khanna was heard saying.

Responding to Twinkle, Kareena, who seemed a little embarrassed, said, "What do I say, you know how they are, what do I say? You know how they are, about their food, about their paya."

When Twinkle further asked if they eventually ended up going to the restaurant initially proposed by her dad and did her 'vegetarian boyfriend' just sit there? Kareena replied, "He had to watch and stare."

Watch the video here:

