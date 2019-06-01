Hrithik Roshan can't stop fanboying over Jackie Chan during 'Kaabil' promotions in China

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with Jackie Chan during the promotions of Kaabil in China.

Hrithik Roshan is currently in China as his 2017 hit film Kaabil will be hitting the screens there soon. This is the actor's first-ever film to get a release in China and he is pretty much amped about it. The moment Duggu touched down China he was welcomed by the whale of fans who were excited to see their favourite actor. Not only millions of fans but also Hrithik had a fan moment while being there.

Yes, the handsome actor met up with the superstar Jackie Chan and couldn't stop fanboying over him. In the photos shared by Hrithik, the actor is seen posing cutely with Chan and also while holding panda soft toys. Duggu posted the photos with a caption stating, "Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina #china @jackiechan"

Check out the post below:

When Hrithik reached China, he took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie posing with the Chinese poster of Kaabil. He wrote, "He’s probably wondering why I’m so happy KAABIL in CHINA. Ground zero. ( as you can tell ) .Just landed in Beijing. Feels like the start all over again. Thank you to all my fans in india and China and everywhere else for making this incredible experience happen ! Love you all so much ! And congratulations team KAABIL !! CHINA! #ilovechina #newbeginnings #Xièxiènǐdeài #kaabilinchina"

Take a look:

Talking about Kaabil, the film stars Yami Gautam as the female lead. It was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan under his home banner Filmkraft Productions.