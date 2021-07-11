‘Hope I get your swag someday’: Kartik Aaryan mourns grandfather’s death, shares throwback photo

Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film 'Satyanarayana Ki Katha', under the banner of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on June 23

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to remember his nanu (Grandfather) who recently breathed his last.

He posted a photo and captioned the post as, “Hope I get your swag some day RIP Naanu”

In the picture, toddler Aaryan can be seen in his grandfather’s arms wearing a red coloured sweater and bottom wear while his nanu is wearing a grey suit with a tie and a watch to go with it.

The overwhelming picture brings back a lot of memories for Kartik.

Taking to the comment section netizens extended their condolences. One wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and your family, @kartikaaryan. Prayers for your Naanu”.

Bhumi Pednekar commented with a folded hands emoji.

Others commented with hearts and wrote ‘RIP’.

The film is a musical love saga with Kartik as the lead. He plays the role of a resident from Gwalior, most of the shooting has also been done in Madhya Pradesh. But before the film could take off, it had to face certain controversies.

The 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' in Bhopal had demanded to register a case against Sajid for inciting and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Pandit Chandrashekhar Tiwari, President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, has warned Sajid that the committee will not tolerate the insult of our deities in any way.

The director Sameer Vidwans in an interview disclosed he only wanted Kartik to be in the lead role.

He told, SpotboyE in an interview that he only wanted Kartik to play the lead in his film.

‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ is again a unique moving love story. It will bring out a facet of Kartik Aaryan's talent which the audience haven't seen so far. Kartik is an immensely talented actor. I wanted only him for this role," Vidwans said.