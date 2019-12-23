Hold most number of obituaries written for someone’s career: Vivek Oberoi

No matter how many downfalls Vivek Oberoi has seen in his career, he had managed to work on a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Vivek is also part of the hit web show Inside Edge. He will soon be seen in Inside Edge 2 as well.

Knowing he was the most rejected as an actor and stating that he has made the most comeback in Bollywood after 'obituary', Vivek stated he has always made a comeback. 'I am a comeback kid,' he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Vivek said, “I feel that I hold the record for the most number of obituaries written for someone’s career. I have seen so many Fridays when people have said, ‘Oh! This time he is over’.” He, however, also added, “But I am the comeback kid. I keep bouncing back. It has been a fun ride.”

Vivek is also one of the most controversial personalities in Bollywood. There are many articles about him that are not usually in his favour. Talking about it, Vivek said, “I use this trick, this brilliant thing the universe has given me — the power of choice. I choose to completely ignore the naysayers. Anything negative comes, I just throw it out.”