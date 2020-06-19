Here's how many Instagram followers Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar lost amidst nepotism debate

The nepotism debate has begun once again after actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The people who have been facing the most wrath for it are Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, who have lost Instagram followers rapidly since the incident.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been upset with Karan Johar for not offering the late actor more movies. They have also made it clear that Karan favours star kids, and to show him their disapporval, 330k followers, unfollowed Karan.

Most fans have also been upset with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, both of whom have asked 'Who Sushant' on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. Karan Johar was also accused of mocking Rajput on the chat show. While Sonam lost 170k followers, Alia lost over 750k followers.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Karan Johar in a Muzzafarnagar court for trying to ban Sushant Singh Rajput from the film industry. Kangana Ranaut, who started the nepotism debate on 'Koffee With Karan', would be a witness in the case.