Hera Pheri 3: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirms film with OG star cast Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

Due to their excellent performances and witty scripts, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri succeeded in becoming cult classics over the years.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

He also did suggest that they had already shortlisted a filmmaker for the subsequent sequel. “We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” said Nadiadwala.

Priyadarshan collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty for the first time on Hera Pheri. In Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, he had collaborated with Paresh Rawal. Additionally, it was the start of Priyadarshan's lengthy relationship with the three actors. After Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan made it a point to cast either Kumar, Shetty, Rawal, or a trio of the three actors, as the lead characters in his movies. Dhol, Billu, Tezz, and Rangrezz are the sole exceptions. Hera Pheri 3 will also be shot in South Africa and Dubai, where portions of the first movie were shot according to reports.