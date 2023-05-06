Search icon
'Having someone just lick my...': Priyanka Chopra reveals how she did steamy scenes for Hollywood film

Recently Priyanka Chopra revealed an interesting story behind the cameo appearance of Nick Jonas in upcoming Hollywood film Love Again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she did steamy scenes for Hollywood film

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra is waiting for the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie Love Again, in which she is paired opposite Sam Heughan. Priyanka Chopra has done a sexy and steamy kissing scene with her husband Nick Jonas in Love Again, It is to be noted that Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in the film.

Recently Priyanka Chopra revealed an interesting story behind the cameo appearance of Nick Jonas in Love Again. Talking to PEOPLE magazine, the Bollywood star that Nick Jonas “really took one for the team," as Priyanka Chopra was earlier supposed to shoot an intimate scene “with a random actor."

“During COVID, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it," Priyanka told PEOPLE. “So I was like, ‘Please, Nick, could you do it?’ And he was such a sport."

“He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it.  And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny," added Priyanka.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the Met gala red carpet wearing a black gown with thigh-high slit. The sexy gown was designed by Valentino. Priyanka came to the event with her husband Nick Jonas.

 

Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
