'Have you come here to be a reality star?' Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's claim of being sidelined

After Abhay Deol took to Instagram and expressed his displeasure on being sidelined for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, now Farhan Akhtar who was his co-star in the film has reacted to his statement.

BollywoodLife quoted a report saying that Farhan during a conference addressed Abhay's Instagram post and said, "You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazines covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper."

For the uninformed, Abhay, in his Instagram post had written "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. I need to chant this title to myself every day nowadays! Also, a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors'. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case, it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it."

Elaborating on his thoughts on the sam, Farhan further added, "If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?"

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Katrina Kaif, Farhan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay, Kalki, and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.