Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: These photos of her with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan will make you smile

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wished sister Karisma Kapoor with a montage of their images from childhood to date. We got a hold of a few more pictures of the sisters with their family (including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor) which is bound to make you smile.

As Karisma turns 46-year-old, here's taking a look at when the actress partied with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. The list also includes a few images of her celebrating life along with the whole family, including father Randhir Kapoor and daughter Samara.

Take a look:

Bonus images: Karisma Kapoor was also high-on-energy at her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra. While here's a picture of that, there is also another image of her visiting late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in the hospital.

Here are the images:

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak often catch up on conference call. Even though they live nearby, the sisters have tried to maintain the norms of social distancing.

Karisma was last seen in the web show 'Motherhood'. She has won a National Award in the past for her performance in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The actress has been part of cult films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Judwaa', 'Coolie No 1', 'Raja Hindustani' and others.