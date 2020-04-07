'Had been waking up with anxiety in first week of coronavirus lockdown': Richa Chadha stresses on need for mental health

Bollywood celebrities have different ways to keep themselves occupied during the coronavirus lockdown but it could still be overwhelming at times and Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has now penned down a note on the occasion of World Health Day, stressing on the need to maintain mental health in the times of coronavirus outbreak.

She also shared an example of how people have been coming up to her bothering her about marriage in the time of such a crisis.

Sharing a picture from her meditation session on Instagram, Richa wrote, "Today is #WorldHealthDay ! My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad... I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy...So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH."

Richa recently also schooled a Twitter user who asked her to get married as she "has come about age". For the uninformed, Richa was set to tie the knot with actor boyfriend Ali Fazal in April but the two postponed the wedding due to lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.