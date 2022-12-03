Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Govinda Naam Mera: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her 'dialoguebaazi' in comedy entertainer

Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Govinda Naam Mera: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her 'dialoguebaazi' in comedy entertainer
Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a promotional spree for her next film Govinda Naam Mera in which she plays Vicky Kaushal’s 'hottie wife' Gauri Waghmare. The Shashank Khaitan directorial, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, also stars Kiara Advani as Vicky's 'naughty girlfriend'.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress is thrilled that the makers have empowered her character to deliver the punchlines on screen because it changes the status quo in the industry because a man used to always mouth the best dialogues in a genre like romantic comedy.

Bhumi says, "I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank ! What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi in Govinda Naam Mera is that they are from the heroine’s side and that’s refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

She adds, "I’m glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a girl to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of most favourite characters that I have played on screen."

READ | Govinda Naam Mera director Shashank Khaitan reveals why Vicky Kaushal replaced Varun Dhawan in his film

About her character, Bhumi further states, "She is an equal to a man and constantly reminds a man that her gender doesn’t make her inferior and that she is the master of her own actions and decisions. I hope I can entertain everyone with this role and audiences laugh their hearts out when they see the film."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.