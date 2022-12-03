Govinda Naam Mera: Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her 'dialoguebaazi' in comedy entertainer

Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a promotional spree for her next film Govinda Naam Mera in which she plays Vicky Kaushal’s 'hottie wife' Gauri Waghmare. The Shashank Khaitan directorial, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, also stars Kiara Advani as Vicky's 'naughty girlfriend'.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress is thrilled that the makers have empowered her character to deliver the punchlines on screen because it changes the status quo in the industry because a man used to always mouth the best dialogues in a genre like romantic comedy.

Bhumi says, "I honestly have loved delivering the punches in the film and I have to admit that I have been given some of the most hilarious punchlines by Shashank ! What I love the most about my dialoguebaazi in Govinda Naam Mera is that they are from the heroine’s side and that’s refreshing for a romantic comedy in the Hindi film industry because traditionally only heroes used to get all the great dialogues in a genre like this and make people laugh."

She adds, "I’m glad that my producer Karan Johar and my director Shashank Khaitan thought of subverting the norm and empowering a girl to deliver some of the most cracking dialogues that I have seen on screen in recent times. Gauri Waghmare is literally one of most favourite characters that I have played on screen."



About her character, Bhumi further states, "She is an equal to a man and constantly reminds a man that her gender doesn’t make her inferior and that she is the master of her own actions and decisions. I hope I can entertain everyone with this role and audiences laugh their hearts out when they see the film."