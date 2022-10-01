Search icon
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna reacts to dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

File photo

Rashmika Mandanna once more refuted the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, calling them cute in the process. Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade are the only two movies Rashmika has done with Vijay (2019). They've both repeatedly rejected the romance rumours that have been circulating since they first surfaced. 

Rashmika responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry when asked if she felt Bollywood artists had to deal with a lot of spotlight on their love lives. When questioned about the long-running rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actor erupted into laughter. 

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar says Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is 'officially single' 

She said, "I have to work with him really soon. If there's a story for us then we should do it. It's going to be fun." Giving a pitch to directors, Rashmika said, "We are good actors, we won't disappoint you." 

In Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which he acted in alongside Ananya Panday, Vijay made his Bollywood debut. The sports-themed action movie didn't do well at the box office. In the upcoming family comedy-drama Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover, and Pavail Gulati, Rashmika will make her Hindi film debut. The movie will debut on October 7 in theatres. 

 

