Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar says Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is 'officially single'

The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 began streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am on Thursday, September 28. In the season finale, popular content creators Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM joined the host Karan Johar for the Koffee Awards in a hilarious episode.

During the episode, the filmmaker revealed that he felt embarrassed after not being invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding since he unintentionally played cupid between both the stars. He said, "It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us. It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited."

Karan even said that he 'really took a lot of solace' in the fact that director Anurag Kashyap, with whom Vicky began his career as an assistant director on the two-part films Gangs of Wasseypur and starred in two of his directorial movies namely Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan, wasn't invited either.

Hearing him, the Los Angeles-based content creator Niharika NM said to Karan, "You are invited to my wedding and you are gonna set me up". Karan then told him that Prabhas is single to which she asserted, "I'm 25, my mother will have a problem." Karan even added that Vijay Deverakonda is single calling him 'the biggest cheese platter available in the universe."

Kusha Kapila quickly pointed to the certain puns made in the show with respect to Vijay's relationship rumours with the Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, with whom Vijay starred in two films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Karan then stated that he is single saying, "He is single from what I know, he is single, officially single."



For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda had made his debut on the Koffee couch in the fourth episode of Season 7 with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. Vijay's Hindi film debut sports action film, released on August 25, wasn't a commercial success and met with negative reviews from the audience and the critics.