'Glad I come from a bloodline of warriors': Kangana Ranaut slams Ali Abbas Zafar over 'Tandav'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday criticised Ali Abbas Zafar's controversial new series 'Tandav', starring Saif Ali Khan, DImple Kapadia, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Kangana slammed the series, calling it "Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable".

"The problem isn't just the Hindu phobic content, it's also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

In another tweet, Kangana slammed Ali Abbas Zafar and wrote in Hindi, "Where will you be left to apologize? They cut the throat straight away, jihadi countries remove fatwa, Libru media performs virtual lynchings, you will not only be killed but that death will also be justified @aliabbaszafar do you have the courage to make fun of Allah?"

Zafar has also issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew on Monday with a long note on Twitter.

Kangana's tweet comes at a time when a criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series.

The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing the trial, and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief, the Lucknow Police said on Monday. The FIR was lodged against Ali, Amazon head of Indian originals Aparna Purohit, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others, it was reported.

Controversy arose with sections of people claiming a particular sequence featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub insults the Hindu god Shiva and also hurts Hindu sentiments.