Gen Z watches Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s 'flop' comedy from 1994 would be a blockbuster today

We made a ‘Gen-Z kid’, all of 22, watch Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna. Read as they unpack if the 1994 'flop' comedy is entertaining or not.

Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared together on-screen even for a few minutes in Pathaan, the moment broke the internet. Being a Gen Z, I couldn’t have imagined Salman and Aamir Khan sharing the screen together for a comedy film but they did, in 1994 and that film became a cult classic, and that too all for the rights reasons. So, I went back to watch Andaz Apna Apna with a 21st-century lens and see if the film still holds well for today’s times.



When I hear the phrase ‘Salman Khan movie’, I think of action and masala. When I think of Aamir Khan’s films, I assume an emotionally-charged relatable drama. But that is what the stars have come to represent today. Almost three decades ago, the two then-upcoming actors shared the screen for a comedy film that is turning out to be one of my favourites now. Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir and Salman, along with Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, is a slapstick comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Just like the title, all the characters in the movie had their different style (andaz) which made it a laughter fest.



Aamir Khan was undoubtedly the highlight of the film. From his dialogue delivery to his expressions, everything was just perfect, as he likes it. His comic timing in films like 3 Idiots and PK was great, but in Andaz Apna Apna, I found it to be exceptional. He was smart, funny, and super entertaining from the start to the very end.



Young Salman Khan had his own charm and his character's demeanor in the movie was completely opposite to his recent roles. I mean, can you imagine Bhaijaan getting beaten up by goons, running away from the fight? Well, it was hard to believe at first that Salman could actually say yes to such a comic role where he plays a naive young man, almost a sidekick to Aamir Khan’s more suave Amar, and ace the comic timing. His expressions often grabbed my attention even if he was not delivering any dialogue and his long-haired look was an absolute treat.



Raveena Tandon looked cute when she was sad, angry, and happy, however, I personally felt her love story with Aamir Khan was a little underdeveloped and could be given more depth. On the contrary, Salman Khan and Karishma Kapoor’s love, at first sight, was not only adorable but also believable because the film did convey well that they were made for each other.

With the exception of few titles like Chhichhore, it’s difficult to find a good comedy movie today that keeps you engaged from start to end and does not resort to sexism or misogyny to entertain. In Andaz Apna Apna, everything was a perfect blend in just the right proportion.



Most importantly, in the film, each character had something to add. Every character had its own signature line. Some of those lines have become iconic and that they continue to be part of pop culture says a lot about the film’s relevance and longevity. What I found to be most intriguing were the villains. Paresh Rawal aced the role of a villain in a comedy film and Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor) was particularly hilarious.



Though the twist in the movie was quite predictable, still the movie managed to keep me engaged for 2 hours and 34 minutes and never made me feel bored even for a second. From its peppy songs, which perfectly described every situation to its punches and each actor’s dialogue delivery, everything contributed equally to make the movie engaging and super entertaining. However, one question that kept me puzzled throughout the movie was how come Ram Gopal Bajaj (also Paresh Rawal) was offering Rs 50 crore to the guy who married her daughter when his own lifetime income was just Rs 30 crore? Well, I guess that was a big secret that never got disclosed. All in all, I can easily say that this is my favorite 90’s movie and a comfort watch, just like Friends.

