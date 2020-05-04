Gauri Khan posts adorable video of Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam dancing on 'Main Hoon Na' remix

In a historic move, India’s biggest fundraiser concert to raise funds for GiveIndia COVID-19 relief fund was held live on 3rd May 2020 IST on Facebook Live. The concert witnessed 85 plus Indian and global stars on one platform to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was more than happy to be a part of this noble initiative and urged everyone to contribute in whatever capacity they could. The superstar pulled off an interesting and engaging conversation with his ardent fans by singing the song "Sab Sahi Ho Jayega", created by Badshah, a song about chances…good chances… about hope, compassion, and love. Shah Rukh's adorable act with his son AbRam was loved and appreciated by one and all, bringing a magical end to the marvelous evening.

Gauri Khan in her Instagram post shared an adorable video of AbRam and Shah Rukh dancing and having fun. Though the clip was part of the GiveIndia concert, a fan page of the superstar edited and changed the music to Main Hoon Na remix, a song from Shah Rukh's popular film Main Hoon Na directed by Farah Khan.

In addition to this, after announcing a range of initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation, and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Government of India in its COVID-19 fight.