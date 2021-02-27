'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial with Alia Bhatt

Apart from Alia Bhatt, one more actor has finally joined the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yes, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing an important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Soon after the official announcement, the actor has kickstarted the shoot in Mumbai and a photo has surfaced on the Internet. In the photo, Ajay and SLB are seen discussing the script and smiling while doing so.

The official Twitter page of Bhansali Productions shared the photo and wrote, "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies."

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay reunites with Sanjay nearly after 22 years. Their first outing together was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released in 1993 and starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The teaser for Gangubai Kathiawadi was dropped earlier this year. Several celebrities, netizens and fans lauded SLB and Alia on the Internet. The film marks the 10th directorial of Bhansali and is set to hit the screens on July 30, 2021.

Talking about Ajay, the actor is busy with multiple projects at the same time. His upcoming films include SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The movie also has Alia as the female lead. RRR is slated to release on October 13, 2021. Meanwhile, Ajay's film Maidaan is also hitting the screens on October 15, 2021.

On the other hand, Ajay is busy with the shoot of his directorial titled May Day starring himself along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.