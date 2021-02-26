'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ajay Devgn to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years for Alia Bhatt starrer

The recent teaser launch of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has created massive buzz and much anticipation for the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has yet again given Indian Cinema a powerful big screen character of Gangubai, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, whose performance in the teaser has left everyone spellbound.

After much speculation, it is confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story.

Marking Ajay Devgn and Alia's first film together, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Ajay Devgn will join the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' team tomorrow, February 27, at the grand set which has been created in Mumbai.

Earlier, on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday on February 24, the makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming film.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to hit the cinema halls on July 30 this year.