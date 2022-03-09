Gal Gadot REACTS to Alia Bhatt's announcement of Hollywood debut with her in 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi, announced her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' alongside the 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot and 'Fifty Shades' fame Jamie Dornan. Alia chose the International Women's Day to share this big news with the world.

On Tuesday, the 'Gully Boy' actress took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the tweet shared by Hollywood entertainment portal Deadline that carried the exclusive news of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, various B-town celebrities congratulated Alia below her Instagram post, which she had captioned with just a silver heart and hands joined together emojis.

However, it was her future co-star Gal Gadot's reaction that caught everyone's attention. Even she took to the comments section and dropped a raised hands emoji to congratulate Alia. Fans were astounded to find Gal's comment as they soon replied to her comment with reactions such as "omg wonder woman is here", "big fan ma'am from India lots of love to you and your family from India", and "Can't wait to see you both rock it".





Taking about 'Heart of Stone', the spy thriller will exclusively be released on Netflix and it is being directed by Tom Harper who has earlier worked on projects such as 'War and Peace', 'Peaky Blinders', and 'Wild Rose'.



READ | Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot

Apart from this big Hollywood project, Alia has interesting films lined up for release. She will be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's period action drama 'RRR', scheduled to release on March 25. She will also be paired opposite her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor in the fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', which finally arrives in theatres on September 9. She also has her debut production venture 'Darlings' and Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in her kitty.