Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot - details inside

Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot.

The film marks Alia Bhatt's global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India's biggest stars.

Alia Bhatt's most recent film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali secured the third biggest opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic. The film crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide in its first week of the release and secured Alia's position as one of the biggest stars in the country. 'Ganguabi Kathiawadi' was recently premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, making it Alia's third movie at the prestigious event. Earlier, 'Gully Boy' and 'Highway' too had premiered at Berlinale.

Her 2019 film 'Gully Boy', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, premiered at that year's Berlin Film Festival and has become an international hit, grossing over $25 million worldwide to date. The film is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and it was India's official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars.

Recognizing her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted her into its 2020 class.

Meanwhile, 'Heart of Stone' directed by Tom Harper will also include Jamie Dornan in the lead role.