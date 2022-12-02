Freddy star Kartik Aaryan thanks 'janta janardan' for terrific response to romantic thriller

Freddy/File photo

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the much-awaited romantic thriller Freddy was finally released on December 2 as soon as the clock struck past midnight. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial has received an overwhelming response from the viewers lauding the film for its engaging screenplay, interesting plot and especially Kartik's acting.

The netizens are highly impressed with how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has gotten into the skin of the titular character, Dr. Freddy Ginwala, as a maniac, shy, and reserved dentist. His incredible performance is winning love from critics and the audiences ever since the film dropped last night.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan thanked everyone, i.e. the 'Janta Janardan' as he wrote “On Cloud Nine Right Now !! Stoked with the humongous response of the Janta Janardan and all the reviews to #Freddy. Its not Friday, Its #FreddyDay" and added a black heart emoji.

Responding to his tweet, several fans flooded his comment section saying, “Cheers to your hardwork, really amazed and happy to see you in such a different versatile role, really we fans are proud of you, its the Kartik era". Another exclaimed fan wrote, "Next superstar is here". Another netizen wrote, “Man loved the movie your performance is top-notch".



Aaryan has also left his fans excited with the recently launched teaser of Shehzada, which will be his next theatrical release hitting theatres on February 10, 2023. He has a pretty exciting line-up with films such as Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Recently, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay Kumar also revealed that he has opted out of the comedy franchise owing to the creative differences with the makers. However, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is yet to confirm his presence in the Hera Pheri threequel.