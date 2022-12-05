Freddy: Rakul Preet Singh reviews Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F starrer thriller, says 'no one could have...'

Freddy-Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the leading roles, the romantic thriller Freddy was released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2 and has been receiving favourable reviews from audiences who can't stop praising Kartik for his exceptional performance as the shy and psychotic dentist Dr. Freddy Ginwala. Alaya F plays Kainaaz Iraani in the film who plays Kartik's love interest until shocking twists and turns change the entire narrative.

On Monday, December 5, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter account and shared her views on the Shashanka Ghosh directorial as she wrote, "What a fine film Freddy is, twists and turns, phenomenal performances, taught screenplay @TheAaryanKartik what a transformation as Dr Freddy .. no one could have pulled it off better than you @AlayaF you are fire girl. Congratulationsssss #shashankaghosh sir #jayu".

Responding to her tweet, several Twitter users wrote in the comments section that they want to see Kartik and Rakul together on the screen as one netizen wrote, "Can't believe I'm saying this but please someone cast Rakul and Kartik in a romcom", while another wrote, "So sweet of you Rakul, Can't wait to see you and Kartik onscreen".

After the film got a phenomenal response, Kartik took to his Twitter account and thanked everyone, i.e. the 'Janta Janardan' as he wrote “On Cloud Nine Right Now !! Stoked with the humongous response of the Janta Janardan and all the reviews to #Freddy. Its not Friday, Its #FreddyDay" and added a black heart emoji.



After Freddy, Kartik will be seen in Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, which stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady is set to hit the theatres on February 10 next year.