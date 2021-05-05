Film editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Film editor Ajay Sharma passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was admitted to a government hospital in New Delhi where he breathed his last. Ajay has done the editing of films namely Ludo, Jagga Jasoos, Barfi!, Kai Po Che!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few. His upcoming work includes Taapsee Pannu starter Rashmi Rocket. Ajay was in his late 30s.

On his death, a source told a media agency, "He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi."

Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her Twitter page and penned condolence stating, "Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."

While filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari shared a photo of Ajay and wrote, "Today, I have lost one of the most artistic partners I have ever had. There was so much more we had to do together, so much more I had to learn from him. We spent months together in a small dark room making a 10 part series, shot after shot, splice after the splice. I thought that was the beginning of our journey, not the end. I will miss you immensely Ajay sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family."

Ajay Sharma is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.