After her family, Deepika Padukone tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested Covid positive. While an official confirmation on behalf of the actor is awaited, several websites tweeted a health update on Tuesday. "#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Deepika is currently in Bengaluru with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to hospital due to a high fever. The actor's mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha Padukone have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A few weeks back, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Bengaluru to spend time with her family.

Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next few months. She will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in 83, which accounts for the saga of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She also stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika will also team up with Big B in The Intern, while Fighter casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor has also kickstarted the shoot of Pathan in which she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

